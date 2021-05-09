The Livermore Knights of Columbus will hold a virtual annual charity auction from 6:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.
Registration is free at trellis.org/livermore-knights-of-columbus-48th-annual-virtual-charity-auction-and-showdown, although chances to win a one-week stay at a WorldMark Club, along with donor recognition, are available for purchase.
All proceeds will go to support the Knights charitable work in the community.
The five charities included in this year’s showdown are Open Heart Kitchen, Shepherds Gate, Goodness Village, One More Wave, and the Association of African American Vintners.