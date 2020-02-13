Lawrence Lapin, former professor at San Jose State University and author of the soon-to-be-published "Giant Leaps for Mankind: Space Threats and Planet Security," will presents the case for upgrading the security of the planet in a talk sponsored by the Tri-Valley Stargazers at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Livermore.
As Lapin points out, the planet has no real defense against meteors and NASA gives limited attention to such extra-terrestrial hazards. In his 40-minute talk, Lapin discusses how to remedy the missing security. Lapin said science the capability to protect the planet from another "dinosaur-killing" meteor, but notes that the primary handicap is the public’s lack of awareness.
According to Lapin, the key element is protecting the Earth is an independent Planet Security Guard, separate from NASA. He adds that securing the planet from extra-terrestrial threats will also lead the way to successfully deal with a twin problem: the effects of climate change.