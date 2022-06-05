Rangers with the Livermore Area Recreation and Parks District will join librarians from the Livermore Public Library to share children's books about nature and wildlife at two, free Nature Storytimes on the trails in Sycamore Grove Park this summer.
Weather permitting, a Hobbit Tree Nature Storytime is scheduled for 11 a.m., on Friday, June 10.
Family members should wear comfortable walking shoes and meet at the kiosk near the Wetmore Road entrance to the park, according to the library. The program will begin after a half-mile walk along a paved path that is suitable for strollers.
The Creekside Nature Storytime is scheduled for 11 a.m., on Friday, July 8, also weather permitting.
Families should meet at the Arroyo Road entrance to the park, according to the library.
Following a water-themed story time, a park ranger will lead children down to the creek to explore the water and wildlife. Participants should wear sturdy shoes that they do not mind getting wet; flip-flops are not allowed.
Although registration is not required, the first 20 families to sign up for each session will be placed on a list to receive a free parking pass.