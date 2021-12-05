The Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Personnel Commission.
The commission advises the LARPD Board of Directors on personnel policies, acts as an appeals board for disciplinary actions and makes recommendations on matters of personnel administration. The commission typically meets on a quarterly basis, but may hold additional meetings as needed.
Applicants must be registered voters in the area served by LARPD. The district is seeking applicants with backgrounds in human resources or employment law, along with knowledge of the parks and recreation field.
Applicants should submit a resume and letter of interest by Thursday, Dec. 9, to Human Resources Officer Megan Shannon, LARPD, 4444 East Ave., Livermore, California, 94550.