The Las Positas College Foundation (LPCF) was founded in January, 2003 by a dedicated group of Tri-Valley community leaders. Their mission is to promote Las Positas College to the Tri-Valley community; to encourage residents to invest in the future of their great asset, Las Positas College; and to provide funds for scholarships and student programs for which there is no other funding source. The Foundation has seen significant growth in their efforts due to the generous bequests of the David and Barbara Mertes estate.
In January, LPCF funded the LPC “Talk Hawks” forensic team to participate in the April National Championship Speech and Debate Tournament, where they took home multiple awards. Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC, awarded LPCF a $3,500 grant for STEM biotechnology projects.
In February, LPCF raised $5,600 in support of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) department programs; participated in LPC’s Black History Month; planned and provided a grant to sponsor Brian Copeland’s performance of “Not a Genuine Black Man”; sponsored the Literary Anthology, “Havik”; worked with the Veterans First Center on the C4V Donor Reception; and was the recipient of an award from the Student Veterans Organization.
In March, LPCF awarded the annual Kaye Innovation Grant to the Spring Literary Festival project, and provided a grant for a free one-hour adaptation of “Comedy of Errors” performed by San Francisco Shakespeare Company.
In April, LPCF planned and executed the 2019 Best of the Best gala which raised $80,000 for student scholarships and campus programs. It was hosted in the newest campus building and featured a street celebration theme. The Eduardo and Blanca Posada scholarship was established. Seventeen students were awarded Mertes Scholarships totaling $358,000. LPCF sponsored the student magazine, “Naked,” which earned the highest award of General Excellence at the state Journalism Conference for Community Colleges, along with 15 other awards. The Foundation granted funds for the “Augmented Reality Sandbox” which is being used by geoscience, horticulture and physics programs.
In May, LPCF provided funds to the LPC counseling department for ACLU “Know Your Rights” information cards in multiple languages, and hosted the annual Scholarship Awards event in partnership with the LPC Financial Aid department. Chair Marti Sutton, spoke at the commencement ceremony and distributed bumper stickers for the new LPC alumni organization, “Hawks4Life.”
In June and July, LPCF sponsored the LPC’s Theater Arts Master Class weekend featuring Bay Area professionals for students in both acting and theater technology programs, and provided a grant for outreach materials for the LPC athletics department Tri-Valley Basketball Camp.
In August and September, LPCF staffed the “welcome tables” for students starting or returning to LPC; hosted a reception for six new LPC faculty members; and established two new scholarships, the Nissen-Hansen P.E.O. and the XL Construction Scholarships. XL Construction pledged $20,000 in support of the LPCF as a Community Partner. LPCF sponsored Steve Budd’s one-man play “What They Said About Love” so students could attend without cost.
In October, LPCF sponsored the opening event for the new LPC Film Studies Program, a master class with producer, writer, actor, and alumnus Shawn Ryan; sponsored a portion of Fall “Flex Day” refreshments; participated in LatinX Heritage Month; helped to plan and distributed “dulces” (candies) at a Food of the Americas event; and funded the San Francisco Symphony String Quartet to work with LPC student composers and then perform the students’ original works.
In November and December, LPCF supported the Veteran’s Center 2.2K Walk and 5K Run event to raise awareness of veteran suicide rates and to raise funds for mental health support; established Valerie Ball Memorial Scholarship Fund; and hosted the 5-year anniversary celebration for the Engineering Technology Program, a partnership between Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and LPC.