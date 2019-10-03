Las Positas College and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory present the 10th Annual Science and Engineering Speaker Series - Theory to Practice: How Science is Done.
The talk, National Atmospheric Release Advisory Center: Interdisciplinary Science in Support of Public Safety, takes place on Monday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. It will feature speaker Jessica Osuna, Ph.D., Atmospheric Scientist, National Atmospheric Release Advisory Center, Atmospheric, Earth, and Energy Division at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
The event, free and open to the public, takes place at Las Positas College, 3000 Campus Hill Drive, Building 2400, room 2420.