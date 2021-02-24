There is still time to enter your child’s artwork in Livermore’s Water Awareness Poster Contest, sponsored by the City of Livermore, California Water Service and Zone 7 Water Agency. The last day for submissions is March 1.
This contest provides Livermore third- to fifth-grade students the opportunity to visually portray the importance of natural resource. It aims to encourage the participating children and the public to think about how access to clean, fresh drinking water affects their daily lives.
Artwork submitted should fit with the theme of this year’s contest, which is “Without Water, Life Would Be Pretty Dry.”
Contest winners will receive fun prizes and have their artwork displayed in downtown Livermore. Visit www.cityoflivermore.net/contests for full contest rules and information on how to submit posters.