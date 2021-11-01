Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Livermore are providing more than 70 ‘kitchen kits’ for Afghan refugee families being resettled in the Bay Area.
Ken Mano, co-director of JustServe, a community outreach program sponsored by the church, said each of the kits contains pots, pans, and other kitchen utensils. Responding to a plea for help from the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a humanitarian relief organization, the church initially planned to assemble 50 kitchen kits, with help from other Tri-Valley community groups publicizing an Amazon Wish List of needed items.
Over a two-week period in October, JustServe co-director Dena Webb took delivery of more than $11,000 worth of newly purchased cookware and kitchen utensils, enough for 70 kits. Thirty-five church members gathered at Webb’s home on a Thursday evening to unbox the Amazon deliveries and repackage them into ‘kitchen kits,’ which were then delivered to the IRC office in Oakland.
Mano credited several groups with helping publicize the effort and distributing the Amazon Wish List to their members, including the Pleasanton Community of Character Collaborative, Lynnewood United Methodist Church, Hively, the P-Town Life, Amador Valley High School Global Studies Club, Pleasanton Unified School District, Pleasanton Military Families, Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, Granada High School Human Rights Club, and the Valley Montessori School.