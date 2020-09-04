On Thursday, Sept. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club (LAVGC) will host its first ever Zoom meeting.
The meeting will feature Rebecca Sweet, renown author, speaker and garden designer. Rebecca will show a fresh approach to explain and simplify traditional design concepts for home gardeners of all levels. You will learn how to break down garden design principles into easy-to-understand and, more importantly, easy-to implement solutions.
While the club has eliminated monthly get-togethers due to the pandemic, several service projects have been maintained through using social distancing and wearing masks. LAVGC work parties have continued to maintain the Sensory Garden in Pleasanton, adjacent to the Senior Center on Sunol Boulevard. The club provides two work parties each month to the lovely Hansen Park Rose Garden at First and Holmes in Livermore. Both of these gardens are available for those out walking or jogging to stop by and enjoy.
Eden Garden at Freisman Road, in Livermore, has been closed to large groups of volunteers due to the pandemic. It is being maintained by a small group of hardy volunteers following CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing. Thanks to the dedication of this small crew, a full garden was planted, and now a robust harvest is being distributed to three different food sites.
Garden members from last year are free to join the Zoom meeting. Those who wish to attend as a guest may contact Jeri Stark at president@lavgc.org.
For more information about the Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club, visit www.lavgc.org.