The Assistance League of Amador Valley is sponsoring a “Tea Party in a Box” fundraiser to benefit the Tri-Valley Haven Food Pantry and other community programs that help those in need.
Instead of its usual Mad Hatter’s Tea, the league this year is offering single-serving boxes with tea bag, two tea sandwiches, souffle quiche, mini sausage, a scone with clotted cheese and jam, and three other sweet treats prepared by Crown & Crumpet Tea Salon in San Francisco.
Each “Tea Party in a Box” is $55 and will be available for pick-up on May 1. Boxes need to be ordered online by April 12 at https://www.assistanceleague.org/amador-valley/events/tea-party-in-box.