The Leo Club at Livermore High School collected more than 270 new toys this year to be given to the children of needy families for Christmas.
The Leo Club, sponsored by the Livermore Lions Club, set out decorated collection bins at four downtown stores during the four-week toy drive — Mozart Einstein & Me, Baughman's Western Outfitters, Fantasy Books & Games, and Donut Wheel.
The donated toys were then taken to Tri-Valley Haven, which works with children and adults who are homeless or have been victims of domestic violence or sexual assault, for distribution.
The toys were valued at more than $2,200.
Leo Clubs are younger versions of Lions Clubs that encourage youths to become involved in community service efforts.
Giulia Cuppoletti, a junior at Livermore High School and president of the local Leo Club, said the group hopes to make the Christmas toy drive an annual event.