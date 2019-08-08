As Livermore students receive their Student Identification (ID) cards at the start of the new school year in August, they will also be receiving a new library card. The Student One Card is a result of a partnership between the City of Livermore Library and the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) that provides all middle and high school students with access to the books, materials, databases, and online services that are available to Library patrons.
Nathan Brumley, Livermore Public Library’s Supervising Librarian for Youth Services, and Philomena Rambo, LVJUSD’s Director of Community Engagement have worked closely with both Library and LVJUSD staff to create this program in our community. “The school district and the library are natural partners. The tremendous resources available through the Livermore Library are only valuable to students when they are fully utilized,” said Brumley. With the Student One Card, in addition to being able to check out books, students will be able to participate in online test prep and practice tests for PSAT, SAT, ACT, and AP Exams; use and download eBooks, online audio books, and magazines 24/7; use online databases (research websites that normally charge a fee); participate in an online foreign language course; avail themselves of Tutor.com online support, and more. All of these services are at no charge.
The Student One Card began as a pilot program for LVJUSD freshman at the start of Trimester 2 during the 2018-19 school year. Immediately, 650 new library accounts were added, meaning that 62% of LVJUSD freshmen did not have a library card until their ID card gave them the Student One access. Between March and June, 2019, during the pilot period, LVJUSD freshmen checked out 3,548 physical materials. In addition, the Library has seen an increase in the use of eBooks and eAudiobooks, as well as an increase in database use.
Sherry McGowan, Granada High School Librarian, introduced students to the rich research capacity available to them through databases that the Livermore Library offers. She said “I’m so proud of the partnership between LVJUSD and the Livermore Public Library, giving our students seamless access to the resources they need and want. It makes it so easy to point students to the resources at the public library, when their access is immediate and universal. My freshman students were so excited when I told them about using their ID cards as library cards; I’m glad to know the program is expanding to all students!”
City librarians are expanding their outreach to LVJUSD schools by coming to schools to teach students directly how to use databases and other library services. “We are grateful for the expert support of our City librarians and are eager to collaborate to expand our students’ understanding of the wealth of resources the library provides,” said Rambo.
In 2016-17, with a grant from the California State Library, the Pacific Library Partnership (PLP) and NorthNet Library System (NLS) joined forces to support The Student Success Initiative. The Initiative created a pilot program of partnerships between school districts and 15 local public libraries that expanded in 2017-18 with a statewide grant with 51 participating libraries. In 2018-19, it has further expanded to over 60 libraries.