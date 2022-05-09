To kick off its summer reading program, the Livermore Public Library will host the Bay Area Discovery Museum’s Try-It Truck, a hands-on science and engineering experience for children, outside the Civic Center Library from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.
The Bay Area Discovery Museum is a children’s museum at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in Sausalito. The Try-It Truck is an engineering lab on wheels with stations and problem-solving adventures designed for students in Pre-K through 5th grade. This is a free event for children and their families, sponsored by Friends of the Livermore Public Library, and no registration is required. The Civic Center Library is at 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
The library will also offer age-appropriate reading games this summer for everyone, from babies to adults.
Participants can log their reading on the free Beanstack app or at livermore.beanstack.org to earn badges and prizes. Paper gameboards may be picked up at all Livermore Public Library locations.
For a complete list of free summer events at the library, visit livermorelibrary.net.