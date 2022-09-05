The Livermore Public Library is offering a variety of children’s early learning classes now through the end of October.
The popular Sing and Learn Babies, for children up to a year old and their caregivers, is being offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave. The program, held outside weather permitting, uses songs, rhymes, and playtime to provide babies with an opportunity to hear language and for young families to get acquainted. The classes are followed by a Stay and Play time for additional socialization.
The library’s Music and Movement classes, which pairs music with physical activities that build motor and social skills, are designed for children 1 to 5, but older children are also welcome. The classes are held from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and are offered at the Civic Center Library on Mondays and Wednesdays, at the Rincon Library, 725 Rincon Ave., on Wednesdays and Fridays, and at the Springtown Library, 998 Bluebell Dr., on Thursdays.
The library is also holding Storytime in the Park, similar to the Music and Movement program, at 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The program is held at a different city park each week.
The schedule includes Northfront Park, 6357 Almaden Way, on Sept. 3; Bruno Canziani Park, 5905 Charlotte Way, on Sept. 10; Almond Park, 1555 Almond Ave., on Sept. 17; Pleasure Island Park, 280 Pearl Dr., on Sept. 24; Livermore Downs, 2100 Paseo Laguna Seco, on Oct. 1; Summit Park, 6332 Tioga Pass Court, on Oct. 8; Ravenswood Park, 2632 Tahoe Drive, on Oct. 15; Mocho Park, 1130 Mocho St., on Oct. 22; and Vista Meadows Park, 2450 Westminster Way, on Oct. 29. Each Storytime in the Park class will be followed by a Stay and Play session.
The Civic Center Library will also hold a Sensory Storytime for Children with Special Needs at 11 a.m. on Sept. 24, Oct. 22, Nov. 11, and Dec. 12.
The library programs are free, and no registration is required. For more information, call 925-373-5505 or visit library.livermoreca.gov.