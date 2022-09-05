LOGO - Livermore Public Library

The Livermore Public Library is offering a variety of children’s early learning classes now through the end of October.

The popular Sing and Learn Babies, for children up to a year old and their caregivers, is being offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave. The program, held outside weather permitting, uses songs, rhymes, and playtime to provide babies with an opportunity to hear language and for young families to get acquainted. The classes are followed by a Stay and Play time for additional socialization.