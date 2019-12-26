Kick off Black History Month at the Livermore Public Library with award-winning author Tina Jones Williams. Williams, now a Livermore resident, was born and raised in South Berkeley. She has written seven books highlighting the rich traditions and history of South Berkeley’s African-American community. Williams will share stories and read excerpts from her latest novel series, Bridge to Freedom. This free event will take place on Sunday, January 26, 2:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Library, 1188 South Livermore Avenue.
Tina Jones Williams grew up in South Berkeley during the late ‘60s. She was a member of the first desegregated class at Garfield Junior High prior to attending Berkeley High School. Williams is a past president of the San Jose chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., and is a proud and active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the oldest African-American sorority with an international membership of 260,000 college-educated women committed to a lifetime of service to all. She is a docent at the Berkeley Historical Society, a member of the National League of American Pen Women, and a literacy and career coach.
This author talk is part of the library’s Authors and Arts Series, supported by the Friends of the Livermore Public Library. For additional events, check the library’s website at www.livermorelibrary.net or call (925) 373-5500.