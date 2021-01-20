The Alameda County library system, including the Dublin branch, has launched a countywide program designed to get residents reading and discussing the same book.
The Alameda County Reads program began this month with "Eat Joy: Stories & Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers."
Goodreads describes the book as “collection of intimate essays by some of America's most well-regarded writers explor[ing] how food can help us cope in dark times – whether it be the loss of a parent, the loneliness of moving to a new country, the heartache of an unexpected breakup, or the fear of coming out. [E]ach story is a recipe from the writer’s own kitchen.”
Several discussion groups and special events based on themes from the book are scheduled through March 25. Events will include a spice challenge, story time, and a discussion with the Alameda County Food bank.
Readers may register for any of the discussion groups and events, as space allows, although the Dublin library will host a discussion group on Monday, Feb. 22.
The final discussion group, hosted by the Alameda County library on March 25, will be joined by two of the book’s contributing authors, Rakesh Satyal and Beth Nguyen, who will discuss how sharing food and telling stories can forge connections.
The discussion groups and special events will be held via the Zoom online platform.
Registration is required for all book discussions and special events. Registered participants will receive free copies of the book as long as supplies last.
To register or for more information, go to: https://aclibrary.org/alameda-county-reads/