The Livermore Public Library and Livermore Area Recreation and Park District will offer an introductory program on birdwatching at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 4.
A park ranger will share tips on birdwatching before taking participants outside to look and listen for local birds. The program is free and open to all ages, but registration is required. To register, go to any Livermore library information desk or call 925-373-5500. For more information, visit library.livermoreca.gov or contact Caitlyn Lung at cmlung@LivermoreCA.gov.