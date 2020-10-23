The Livermore Public Library has recognized four volunteers for their efforts during 2020.
Emily Oblath, who has spent nearly every Saturday morning for the last four years volunteering in the library’s Create Lab for grade-school students, was named Volunteer of the Year for 2020.
In addition to the Create Lab, Tamera LeBeau, director of library services, said Oblath also assisted with other library projects whenever needed.
Katie Fogerson, a junior at Granada High School, was named Young Adult Volunteer of the Year.
Fogerson began volunteering with the library in 2018 and has served on the Teen Advisory Board, helping plan library programs and services, the past two years. She has also volunteered to help with the library’s afterschool STEM classes, assisting with set-up and clean-up and helping younger students complete their projects.
Ed Folsom, who has volunteered with the Homework Help Center at the Rincon Branch Library since 2010, was named Volunteer of the Year in Support of Literacy. He has also been a volunteer with the library’s adult literacy program.
LeBeau said Folsom’s “enthusiastic and encouraging approach helps motivate students as they work through homework assignments or practice reading skills.”
She added that Folsom “understands that learning can be hard work, especially when those he serves have other things going on in their lives that can make learning even more of a challenge.”
Lastly, Friends of the Livermore Library (FOLL) has named Matt Berry its 2020 Volunteer of the Year, citing his “cheerfulness, can-do attitude, and organizational skills” that were especially important with the challenges faced by the group this year.
In addition to his regular duties as treasurer, Berry was responsible for migrating the FOLL website to a new platform, transitioning to a new bank when the old branch closed, and digitizing the group’s paper records and posting its legal documents on the new website to increase transparency.