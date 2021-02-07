The Livermore Public Library is recruiting tutors for its adult literacy program.
The library will provide training for both in-person and online tutoring. No experience is necessary.
After completing the three two-hour training sessions, volunteers will be paired with an adult learner. Tutors typically meet with their adult students for one to two-hour sessions, once or twice a week, to help improve their basic reading and writing skills.
The training sessions will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Feb. 16, Thursday, Feb. 18, and Tuesday, Feb. 23. For more information, call (925) 373-5507 or email literacy@livermore.lib.ca.us.