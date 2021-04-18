The Livermore Public Library is seeking volunteer tutors for its adult literacy program.
The library will offer a 3-session tutor training program via Zoom from 6-8 p.m. on May 3, 5 and 10. No previous experience as a tutor is required.
After completing the training, including lessons on both in-person and online tutoring, volunteers will be paired with adult learners to help improve basic reading and writing skills.
Tutors and students generally meet once or twice per week for 1- to 2-hours sessions.
For more information or to sign up for tutor training, call 925-373-5507 or email literacy@livermore.lib.ca.us.