The Livermore Public Library is recruiting literacy volunteers to help adults become more confident and better able to navigate everyday situations.
After successfully completing training, volunteers will typically meet with their assigned adult learner once or twice weekly for one to two hours each meeting. No previous experience is necessary.
The next three-part tutor training will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., on Monday, July 24, Wednesday, July 26 and Monday, July 31.
For more information or to sign-up to become a volunteer tutor, visit the Literacy Office inside the Livermore Public Library Civic Center Branch, or call 925-373-5507 or email literacy@livermoreca.gov. e.