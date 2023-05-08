The Pleasanton Library is seeking volunteer tutors for its Adult Literacy Program to teach reading, writing, and conversation skills.
Tutors work one-on-one with students and assist with U.S. citizenship, General Education Development (GED), or High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) preparation.
The library provides all books and materials, meeting space, and ongoing training and support for volunteers. The next training and orientation event for new volunteers will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Boulevard.
Volunteers should be 18 or older, fluent in English and familiar with American culture, and able to devote 1-2 hours weekly for at least 6 months. No prior teaching experience is required.