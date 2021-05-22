The Pleasanton Library will kick off its annual summer reading program on Saturday, May 29, with the theme “Reading Colors Your World.”
The library said the theme provides context for exploring humanity, nature, culture, and science through reading, and encourages readers to be creative, try new things, explore art, and find beauty in diversity.
Children will have an opportunity to earn virtual badges by tracking their reading during the summer, while teens and adults will also have an opportunity to receives prizes sponsored by the Friends of the Pleasanton Library.
Program participants may also submit drawings of their favorite book cover to be featured on the Library and Recreation Department’s social media. Entries should be no bigger than a standard sheet of paper, done by hand, and include the names of the author and publisher. Drawings can be dropped off at the library, 400 Old Bernal Ave., or sent by email attachment to KDelang@cityofpleasantonca.gov.
The program will run through Aug. 8.