Alameda County Library will sponsor a panel discussion on justice and equity and the need for marginalized youths to have a voice in the community on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The library is encouraging youths from 13-24 to join the online, Zoom-based discussion, which will run from 1-2:30 p.m.
The panel for Finding Justice, Fairness and Joy in Your Community will consist of Michelle Alexander, author of “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Color-Blindness;” Zach Norris, executive director of the Ella Baker Center and author of “We Keep Us Safe: Building Secure, Just, and Inclusive Communities;” Mike McBride, pastor at The Way Church in Berkeley and director of the LIVE FREE Campaign with Faith in Action; and Xochitl Larios, community activist and a member of the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Commission.
Questions will be taken from the online audience throughout the presentation.
To register, go to the library website at https://aclibrary.org.