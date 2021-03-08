Dr. Mark Brunell, professor of biology at the University of the Pacific in Sacramento and past president of the California Botanical Society, will answer questions about gardening -- including planting, irrigation, and pest control – during a virtual meeting hosted by the Livermore Public Library at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, March 20.
The Gardening Q&A program will be held via Zoom. The access the free program, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89814506212.
Brunell is also a founding member of Fertile GroundWorks in Livermore and the Ted & Chris Robb Garden in Stockton.