The Livermore Public Library will host an anti-bullying education program on Monday, Oct. 2, at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
The 7 p.m. program is free and open to teens, parents, and other adults.
Comedian and motivational speaker Faith Alpher, who appeared at the Bankhead Theater in May, will lead offwith a presentation on how teens, parents, and the community can stand up against bullying.
Scott Kerlin, a recently retired mental health counselor and director of Kerlin & Associates Research, will give a presentation on workplace bullying and the impact onemployeeperformance,health,andpersonalmatters.Kerlin has a doctoratein counseling andcareer development from the University of Oregon.
The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Public Library in support of National Bullying Prevention Month, a campaign started in 2006 by the PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center in Los Angeles.
