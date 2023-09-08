The Livermore-Amador Genealogical Society will offer free genealogy workshops at the Livermore Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., on Thursday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 19.
The Livermore-Amador Genealogical Society will offer free genealogy workshops at the Livermore Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., on Thursday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 19.
Both workshops will run from 1 – 4 p.m.
Volunteers will work with participants on a first come, first served basis to research genealogies using online tools including Ancestry Library, HeritageQuest, and FamilySearch. Registration is not required, and participants may drop in at any time.
Laptop computers will be available for use, but participants should bring their own USB drives to save family information.
The workshops are part of the Livermore Public Library's participation in Tri-Valley Heritage Happening.
