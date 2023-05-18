The Livermore Public Library will present a free poetry reading, “Verse on the Vine,” with Sarah Kobrinsky and David Alpaugh at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
Kobrinsky is former poet laureate of Emeryville, California, and the author of “Nighttime on the Other Side of Everything.”
Alpaugh has taught literature for many years at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes’ East Bay campus and poetry at the University of California Berkeley Extension.
The reading will be hosted by Livermore poet laureate Peggy Schimmelman.
Alpaugh’s first collection of poems, “Counterpoint,” won the Nicholas Roerich Poetry Prize from Story Line Press. He has published more than 400 poems in literary journals and is one of the contemporary poets included in the Heyday Press anthology “California Poetry from the Gold Rush to the Present.”
His soon-to-be-published book, “Seeing the There There,” combines 89 short poems with the work of 118 photographers, painters, and other artists.
Kobrinsky’s poems and stories have appeared in “Magma Poetry,” “Red Light Lit,” “Eleven Eleven,” and “Monkeybicycle,” among other publications. She and her husband own Jered’s Pottery, a handmade ceramic dinnerware company in the Bay Area called Jered’s Pottery.