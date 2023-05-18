LOGO - Livermore Public Library

The Livermore Public Library will present a free poetry reading, “Verse on the Vine,” with Sarah Kobrinsky and David Alpaugh at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.

Kobrinsky is former poet laureate of Emeryville, California, and the author of “Nighttime on the Other Side of Everything.”