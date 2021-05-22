The Livermore Public Library will host its the seventh annual Harry Potter Book Night on Thursday, June 24, with the focus on Diagon Alley.
The library is offering free kits with everything Harry Potter fans need to participate in the online celebration, including the Zoom link, which can be picked up at any open branch.
The online event will run from 6:30-8 p.m. and include games, crafts, costume parade, and trivia celebrating the wizarding world created by author J.K. Rowling.
For more information, go to www.livermorelibrary.net or call 925-373-5505.