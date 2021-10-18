The Livermore Public Library will host a moderated, online conversation from 7-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9, for residents to share their thoughts about how to keep hope alive in their lives.
During the Zoom-based program, led by librarian Paul Sevilla, participants will talk about the topic in three rounds of conversation. During each round, participants will choose from a set of questions designed to encourage dialogue.
To register for the discussion, call 925-373-5505. Participants will receive a Zoom link prior to the event. To view a discussion guide and list of questions prior to the program, going to https://bit.ly/39OcUvc.
The discussion will be the second Living Room Conversation hosted by the library. Living Room Conversations, a nonprofit organization, provides an open-source structure designed to encourage civil yet meaningful conversations.