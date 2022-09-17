Mantra Roy, from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library at San Jose State University, will speak at the Dublin Public Library, 200 Civic Plaza, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, to explain an oral history project to collect stories of Indian immigrants in the Silicon Valley.
Roy is curator for the project, known as “Desis of Silicon Valley Speak: An Oral History.” From the software industry and education to small business owners and their employees, the Bay Area is home to thousands of Indian immigrants.