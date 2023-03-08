The VA Palo Alto Health Care mobile medical outreach van will be in the parking lot of the Livermore Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. Medical providers will be available for examinations, consultations, or referrals for veterans enrolled in the VA Palo Alto Health Care System. Veterans not currently enrolled in the VA system, or who are uncertain about their eligibility for medical or mental health services, should bring copies of their DD-214. For more information, go to library.livermoreca.gov or call 925-373-5500.
