The Livermore Public Library will host a virtual comics workshop for teens, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.
The Zoom-based workshop, “Drawing Comics: A Program for Teens in Grades 6-12,” will be taught by artist and children’s picture book author Oliver Chin. Students will learn about anime, or Japanese animation, and magna, or Japanese comic books and graphic novels, while drawing their own comics.
The workshop is free, but registration is required. To sign up, visit any Livermore Public Library or call 925-373-5505.