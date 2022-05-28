The Livermore Public Library will offer its children’s Music and Movement story time program at a different neighborhood park every Saturday at 10 a.m., beginning June 11 and continuing through Aug. 13.
Locations include Altamont Creek Park, 6544-6634 Altamont Creek Dr., June 11; Almond Park, 1555 Almond Ave., June 18; Pleasure Island Park, 280 Pearl Dr., June 25; Bruno Canziani Park, 5905 Charlotte Way, July 2; Jack Williams Park, 2041 Neptune Road, July 9; Tex Spruiell Park, 5411 Felicia Ave., July 16; Big Trees Park, 5470 Kathy Way, July 23; Ralph T. Wattenburger Park, 1515 Honeysuckle Road, July 30; Sunset Park, 1055 Geneva St., Aug. 6; and Al Caffodio Park, 1294 Le Mans Court, Aug. 13.
The programs are free, and registration is not required. Families with children of all ages are welcome to attend and are encouraged to bring a blanket for seating.
For more information, visit livermorelibrary.net or call 925-373-5576.