The Lincoln Highway Military Convoy is traveling through Livermore on Saturday, Sept. 14.
One hundred years ago, the U.S. Army sent the first motor transport convoy across the nation on the newly-constructed Lincoln Highway. The convoy’s purpose was twofold: to evaluate the cross-country performance of various military vehicles, and to thank the American people for their support of the U.S. initiative during WWI.
As many as 70 historic military vehicles are participating in the convoy’s 100th anniversary that retraces the original 1919 route. After traveling some 35 days, the convoy will be leaving Stockton on the 14th, on its way to its final destination at Lincoln Park in San Francisco.
To learn more, visit the Military Vehicle Preservation Association at www.facebook.com/MVPAConvoy/ or twitter.com/MilitaryVehicle.