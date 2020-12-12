The Livermore Lions Club invites local high school students to enter its Student Speaker Contest for 2021.
Students will be expected to deliver a 5- to 10-minute speech on the topic “Distance and Online Learning: Pros and Cons.” The competition will be held March 6 at an outside venue still to be determined.
The local winner can advance to zone, regional and state Lions Club competition, using the same speech at each level.
Zone and regional winners will receive $4,500 and $6,500 college scholarships, with the final state winner receiving a $10,000 scholarship.
For more information, contact Ann Lopez at (805) 405-8742 or ann.lopez16@yahoo.com.