Members of Amador Valley Lions Club celebrated the holiday season on Dec. 6, at Livermore’s Terra Mia Restaurant.
As part of this annual event, members and guests completed holiday greeting cards, stacked and boxed donated canned goods, and displayed the collected toys for this year’s contribution to the U.S. Marines’ Toys For Tots program.
As the celebration began, guests and members were hard at work writing personal well wishes and messages on holiday greeting cards. These cards will be delivered to the VA hospital in Palo Alto for distribution to the infirmed veterans there. Attendees also spent time boxing and stacking donated canned goods to be given to the Tri-Valley Food Pantry to help restock its shelves.
Maureen Hamm was in attendance representing Haven’s Food Pantry and accepted a check for $1,000 as part of the club’s cash award program. Denise Strickland also attended, representing Open Heart Kitchen, and was also given $1,000.
Members then loaded up toys to be dropped at a local fire station for the Toys For Tots program.
According to President Nikhil Damle, this year’s donations included 12 backpacks and $600 to the Kaleidoscope Adult Program, as well as a check for $500 to Kim Curtis of Goodness Village. During the event, Damle thanked members of the club for additional donations to Eye of the Lion, Ear of the Lion, and Lions Center for the Visually Impaired, and acknowledged the many local business and community members who attend and support fundraisers throughout the year.
Amador Valley Lions Club members live up to their motto - we serve. The club is looking for new members who have a desire to work for the betterment of the Tri-Valley communities and support the Lions’ efforts to provide services to those in need of vision correction and assistance. For more information, visit bit.ly/3VAZ2ud or email amador.valley.lions@gmail.com.