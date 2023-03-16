Last week, the Livermore Lions Club held its annual Crab Feed fundraiser at the Bothwell Arts Center.
This year, the club members decided to limit the number of tickets to 100, thus providing the patrons with a roomier venue and friendlier ambiance. Dinner was served by the high school Girl Scouts from Troop 33266 of Pleasanton and their leader, as well as club members. The fundraiser provided a number of raffle and silent auction prizes, all donated by local restaurants, supermarkets, businesses, wineries, a dentist, a chiropractor, and club members.