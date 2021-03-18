Justin Lam, a junior at Livermore High School, has won the Livermore Lions Club’s annual speakers contest for 2021.
Lam is the son of Allan Lam and Tracie Zhang and a member of his high school Debate Club, taught by Mark Cabasino.
Runner up was Regina Molitoris, a junior at Granada High School and president of the St. Charles Borromeo BSA Venturing Crew 942.
The topic for this year’s contest, held virtually on March 6, was "Distance and Online Learning: Pros and Cons." The annual contest is open to all high school students.