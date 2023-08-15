The Livermore Lions Club will host a fundraising barbeque at Big Trees Park, 5470 Kathy Way, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The cost of the meal, including barbecued tri-tip beef and sides, is $25 per person.
The fundraiser will also include an awards ceremony and installation of officers for the coming year, during which the club will celebrate its 100th anniversary.
