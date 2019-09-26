On Thursday, Oct. 10, the Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club (LAVGC) will focus on “Creating Living Soil.” All who love gardening and wish to improve their soil are invited to attend.
The evening’ s speaker will be Michael Wittman, founder of Blue Sky Biochar, a firm promoting sustainable soil health and the means to make it happen. During his talk, Wittman will provide information on biochar, with instructions on how to create and maintain living soil. He will cover key components such as biochar, custom compost, worm castings, complex rock dust blend and mycorrhizae.
Wittman’s own edible garden is a laboratory for what he teaches, including rainwater harvesting, composting, making biochar, and concocting soil-improving mixtures. He has influenced municipal planting practices in his home city of Thousand Oaks, Calif., resulting in not only better plant viability but reduced water and chemical input use. He offers a free online course which can be found on the Blue Sky Biochar Facebook page.
The LAVGC meets in the multi-purpose room of Alisal Elementary School, 1454 Santa Rita Rd., Pleasanton, on the second Thursday of each month, September through May, at 7 p.m. Visitors are welcome.
In addition to regular meetings, LAVGC hosts a variety of events for its members, including a monthly luncheon meeting on the fourth Monday. Meeting separately are many special-interest groups, including floral design, garden tours, and edible gardening. Club members volunteer their time and energy to maintain a number of community service projects including: the Sensory Garden at the Senior Center in Pleasanton; Hansen Park Rose Garden in Livermore; Eden Garden, which donates organic produce to the food bank; Camp Arroyo, which exposes children to the joys of gardening; and SeedShare, which offers free seed packets available in the libraries of both Pleasanton and Livermore.
To learn more, visit www.lavgc.org.