Tired of those dull, poor performing garden tools?
Tune in to the Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club (LAVGC) Zoom meeting, on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. Guest speaker Phil Stob will tell you everything you need to know to keep garden tools in tip-top shape.
Stob has been a gardener for 50 years, working as a landscaper in the summer throughout school years. He is now an engineer by profession, but uses his spare time to grow and plant trees all over his community.
He is a ‘gear head’ of kinds, and he likes and collects tools, picking up many from garage sales and Craigslist. He has learned that an old sharp tool will outperform most of the new tools you can buy.
He also is a firm believer that well-maintained garden tools make a job easier and more enjoyable, with clean cuts resulting in healthier plants. His talk will focus on tool sharpening. Now is the time to get those garden tools ready for spring.
The garden club is meeting via Zoom to attend to club matters and enjoy monthly speakers. Because of the pandemic, work parties practice social distancing and wear masks as they service the community gardens, Sensory Garden in Pleasanton, Hansen Park Rose Garden and Eden Garden in Livermore.
To attend, email president@lavgc.org for the Zoom meeting details. For information regarding the club, visit www.lavgc.org.