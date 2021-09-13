Suzanne Bontempo, program manager for Our Water Our World, will discuss “protecting Gardens During Drought” for an online meeting of the Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9.
Our Water Our World is a nonprofit organization that works with businesses and local government to encourage environmentally friendly pest management.
“When drought conditions persist, they can significantly impact plant health in a number of ways, including making plants more prone to attracting pests,” said Bontempo, who also owns Plant Harmony, an environmental education and gardening consulting business. “Excessive heat also can accelerate the reproduction time of pests, but there are simple ways to combat these problems.”
Members will be provided with a link to the online presentation. Nonmembers who would like to participate in the program should email president@lavgc.org. The Garden Club meets the second Thursday of the month, September through June.