The Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club (LAVGC) is pleased to announce ROSEANDTHORN DESIGN, noted floral designers, who will present “Bloomed This Way! Beauty and Sustainability Together as One” at the club’s Thursday evening meeting, Jan. 9. The meeting will start at 7:00 p.m. at Alisal School in Pleasanton, 1454 Santa Rita Road. Guests are welcome.
ROSEANDTHORN DESIGN is an eco-floral design house, CA Green Business Certified, based out of San Francisco. They have been creating beautiful floral works of art throughout the Bay Area and beyond.
The design firm provides eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives for the creation of floral compositions. Some of their achievements include prizes in both state and national competitions and exhibitions held at the De Young Museum, Saks Fifth Avenue and the Annual Oakland Tulip Exhibition. Their work has been featured in the San Francisco Chronicle, Nob Hill Gazette and the Fine Arts of Museum Magazine.
Armando De Loera, Eco-floral designer, will present several topics: Household Hunt – repurposing household items as a decorative design element; Garden Scents - Blossoming fragrance expression in your floral arrangement; and Pop of Color – evoking emotions using colorful CA grown flowers. Six floral designs will be created during the program.
LAVGC offers members the opportunity to participate in many ongoing community service garden projects. The club also supports a variety of special interest programs, educating members in garden related skills. Regular meetings run from September through May on the second Thursday night of each month. For complete information see: www.lavgc.org.