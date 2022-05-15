The Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) Foundation will host a “Wine Down in the Grove” fundraiser at Sycamore Grove Park, south of Livermore, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday, May 21.
The fundraiser will include local wine and beer tasting paired with snacks and desserts, and LARPD rangers will also share the history of the area and lead walking tours to the nearby winery ruins.
Sycamore Grove Park is located at 5049 Arroyo Road. Tickets are $100 per person and are available at bit.ly/winedowninthegrove. Those attending must be 21 or older.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to provide financial assistance for needy children, families, and older adults to participate in LARPD programs. For more information, visit arpd.org/foundation or email larpdfoundation@gmail.com.