The Livermore Art Association is showcasing the works of diverse artists at its exhibit titled “Show of Champions,” in the Civic Center Branch of the Livermore Public Library, 1188 South Livermore Ave. The exhibit, located in the front hall of the library, will remain on display throughout the month of September.
More than 30 works are shown, and all of the participating artists have won awards for their artwork. The exhibit includes artwork using oils, acrylics, pastels, printmaking, drawings, and photography.
Participating artist are: Sarah Harrington, Kathleen Hill, Larry Lagin, Meghana Mitragotri, Maclyn Pons, Barbara Reynolds, Lisa Rigge, Ron Rigge, Diane Rodriguez, Stephen Rodriguez, Alyn Saroyan, Charlotte Severin, Lynne Shephard, Clark Streeter, Craig Varden, Dianne Varen, and Norma Webb.