Andrew Tantzen, a member of Troop 931 in Livermore, has achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest badge offered under the Scouts BSA program.
Tantzen, a senior at Granada High School in Livermore, joins his brother, George, who earned the rank of Eagle as a member of Troop 931 in 2017. According to the Boy Scouts of America, only about 4% of all Scouts reach the rank of Eagle.
Eagle Scouts must earn at least 24 merit badges and complete a community service project. For his Eagle project, Tantzen planned and led a group of volunteers in planting native trees and plants to restore a riparian habitat near Robertson Park in Livermore.
Tantzen, the son of Brenda and G. Robert Tantzen, also attended Philmont Scout Ranch in 2017 and received National Youth Leadership Training in 2018. In 2019, he attended Camp Pupukea in Hawaii, earning the Hawaiiana award, and had the privilege of playing bugle aboard the USS Missouri, the famed World War II battleship that is now a floating museum at Pearl Harbor.