The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual #LivValBiz Awards luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Wente Vineyards, 5050 Arroyo Rd., Livermore.
The luncheon, the last in the Chamber’s annual summer Wine Country Luncheon series, was created as an opportunity to recognize and acknowledge Chamber members excelling in business and contributing to the Livermore Valley community's economic vitality and quality of life.
“Businesses and organizations in every sector power the local economy, and we look forward to showcasing the best and the brightest in each of six categories with a #LivValBiz award,” said Chamber CEO Dawn Argula.
The categories are: Best in Hospitality Award (Spirit of Hospitality); Dream Big Small-Business Award; Emerging New Business of the Year; Manufacturer of the Year; LVCC Achievement "Awesomeness" Award; and Economic Development Award.
The keynote speaker will be Catharine Baker, former California Assemblymember representing the Tri-Valley region. Baker is recognized for her involvement and support of the business community during her tenure.
Luncheon tickets are $55 for LVCC members and their guests, and $65 for “not-yet” LVCC members. To learn more, visit www.livermorechamber.org, or call (925) 447-1606.