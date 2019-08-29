The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce announced a nine-day, an all-inclusive tour to depart Livermore for Beijing on April 1, 2020, with a return date of April 9. The cost is $2,099 per person based on double occupancy.
The Chamber formed an alliance with a southern California travel firm, CITSLINK, that has 39 years of experience in the China tour business. An orientation meeting with a CITSLINK representative is scheduled for Wednesday, September 11, at 5:30 p.m., in the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce conference room, 2157 First St. The meeting is essential for those who have already signed up for the trip or for those that want more information before deciding. Light refreshments will be served and admission is free and open to any interested travelers.
LVCC added travel programs to its portfolio in 2018, offering high-quality international and national travel experiences to Livermore Valley business leaders and to members of the community with established travel operators.
“Nine days in China, fivestar hotel accommodations, the opportunity to see some of the most historic and culturally relevant locations in the country, all-inclusive meals and airfare, deluxe tour buses, English-speaking tour guides, fees for all attractions and any applicable taxes paid, and all for only $2,099,” said Chamber CEO Dawn Argula. “China for less than $250 per day is an amazing value.”
Argula added that the alliance with CITSLINK allows the cost of the travel package to beat and exceed industry standards. CITSLINK is well regarded in the travel industry and by Chambers of Commerce nationwide, including neighboring Chambers of Commerce.
“Leo Liu, president of CITSLINK and a resident of Monterey Park, Calif., is a native of China and is well-known and respected in the country,” said Argula. “The Chinese government is delighted that he brings so many Americans to the country every year, and it supports the CITSLINK traveler packages accordingly.”
Tour highlights include stays in the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou and Hangzhou. Visits to attractions in the package include Tiananmen Square, Temple of Heaven, Forbidden Palace, Great Wall, Ming Tombs, Lingering Garden, Tiger Hill, Hanshan Temple, Yu Garden, the Bund, the National Embroidery Institute, and the Pudong Economic Development Zone.
To learn more, visit www.livermorechamber.org.