The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce presented #LivValBiz Awards for 2022 to six local businesses last week, recognizing the best, brightest, and most promising members of the business community, according to Jody Amos, who chairs the chamber’s board of directors.

The organization’s Dream Big Small Business Award, which is awarded to a privately owned business with 50 or fewer employees, went to AJ’s Bike Service at 1414 Portola Ave., Livermore. The two-year-old business, started by A.J. Wright, demonstrates an entrepreneurial spirit that reflects a commitment to the Livermore Valley’s future [and] stands out for their exceptional business practices and community involvement, according to chamber representatives.