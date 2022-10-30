The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce presented #LivValBiz Awards for 2022 to six local businesses last week, recognizing the best, brightest, and most promising members of the business community, according to Jody Amos, who chairs the chamber’s board of directors.
The organization’s Dream Big Small Business Award, which is awarded to a privately owned business with 50 or fewer employees, went to AJ’s Bike Service at 1414 Portola Ave., Livermore. The two-year-old business, started by A.J. Wright, demonstrates an entrepreneurial spirit that reflects a commitment to the Livermore Valley’s future [and] stands out for their exceptional business practices and community involvement, according to chamber representatives.
The Best in Hospitality Award went to Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, 1700 N. Livermore Ave., Livermore. The chamber said the hotel showcases Livermore Valley in a positive light (and) goes the extra mile in providing service to vistors, enhancing the visitor’s experiences and desire to return to the Livermore Valley.”
The Emerging New Business of the Year Award went to Bay Area Redwood, which reclaims, mills, and refinishes downed urban trees for residential and commercial projects. With a warehouse in Livermore and a showroom in San Ramon, the business ‘is an emerging growth company that ... established itself as a leader in its industry,’ according to the chamber.
The chamber’s Manufacturer of the Year Award went to the Draxlmaier Group, an international automotive electrical systems and components company with production facilities in Livermore. The chamber said the family-owned German company ‘demonstrates innovative manufacturing concepts, exhibits strength in the area of employee training, and demonstrates a commitment to the Livermore Valley through community engagement and support.’
The Non-Profit of the Year Award went to the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance, which provides training and other support services and resources for other nonprofit organizations. The Livermore-based organization ‘is innovative, builds relationships with the Livermore business community; and is a leader in the non-profit sector,’ according to the chamber.
Lastly, the Awesome Achievement Award went to Comcast Business, a Comcast subsidiary that provides internet, cable TV, and wireless communications services for small and mid-sized businesses. The chamber said Comcast Business possesses a corporate culture that enhances the lives of its employees (and) stands out in the community for its community support and collaboration.”